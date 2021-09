Many financial professionals still recite a pat response when clients ask about socially responsible investments: Beware! They will likely underperform the broad market. A decade ago, that answer was fairly accurate as a generalization. Take, for example, the so-called “sin” stocks, such as alcohol, tobacco and gaming. A 2007 Journal of Financial Economics paper called “The Price of Sin: The Effects of Social Norms on Markets,” found that these stocks outperformed peers (returning about 3% more per year). Since most socially responsible investing at the time purposely excluded these stocks, they could be expected to underperform.