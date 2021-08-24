Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Caribbean, Tropical Atlantic Being Monitored For Tropical Development Late This Week

By Ray Hawthorne (FPREN)
wmfe.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tropics are likely to take a break most of this week after Tropical Storm Henri’s landfall in New England Sunday afternoon. That break is expected to be short-lived. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three areas for possible development. The area of greatest interest is a tropical wave in the southeast Caribbean, not far from the north coast of Venezuela. It is forecast to move west-northwestward toward the western Caribbean and several reliable global models are showing further development either by the end of the week or this upcoming weekend. The steering-layer winds would tend to push this system toward the coast of central America or the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend and into the western Gulf of Mexico early next week. Longer-range forecasts of tropical cyclones — generally more than 3 to 5 days in advance — often carry a lot of caveats since forecasters can’t always see or predict every factor that affect a tropical cyclone’s strength or path. However, the larger-scale pattern is presently favoring a ridge over the Southeastern U.S., which tends to keep Caribbean systems in the western Gulf.

www.wmfe.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribbean#Tropical Atlantic#Tropical Wave#Tropical Cyclones#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Texas Statecw39.com

Tropics: the next storm Texas is keeping an eye on

HOUSTON (CW39) Here we are in September, which is usually the most active month of hurricane season. Kate and Larry are far out there in the Atlantic and are no concern for the U.S. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure in the western Caribbean....
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

MAJOR HURRICANE: Tropical Storm Larry Growing, Heading Towards East Coast

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 3PM Wednesday, September 1, 2021 with afternoon NHC update. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Larry formed overnight and is expected to become a major hurricane within the next few days. Its destination is unclear at this point — it is very […] The article MAJOR HURRICANE: Tropical Storm Larry Growing, Heading Towards East Coast appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

A new tropical storm forms in the Atlantic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression #12 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Larry on Wednesday Morning. It’s well out there in the far eastern Atlantic, and there will be plenty of time to watch this system as it moves westward. It does not look like it’ll bring a threat to...
Harris County, TXthekatynews.com

Tropical Storm Julian Forms in the Atlantic

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (HCOHSEM) continues to monitor the course of tropical storm Julian which formed today in the Atlantic. Based on current forecasts from the National Hurricane Center, Julian poses no threat to Texas at this time. Tropical Storm Julian is the 10th...
Environmentwgcu.org

Tropical Storm Larry Forms, Development Possible In Southwest Caribbean

The season's 12th named storm -- Tropical Storm Larry -- is expected to become a major hurricane, but it is forecast to stay over the open waters this holiday weekend. Larry is located about 175 miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, not far off the coast of Africa, early Wednesday morning. It is forecast to reach hurricane status some time on Thursday and a major, category 3 hurricane Friday night or Saturday. It is far too soon to confidently say whether Larry would ever present a threat to the United States mainland or other land areas, but it is expected to track west to west-northwestward over the open tropical Atlantic through the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.
Environmentmyrgv.com

Tropical system churning near Central America

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the Caribbean that could have interest to the Rio Grande Valley next week. Forecasters say the wave has circulation, but disorganized thunderstorms and is near the Nicaragua coast. The wave is expected to drift slowly northwest along the Honduras coast,...
Environmentwmfe.org

Tropical Storm Larry Has Formed

The greatest impacts from Tropical Depression Ida, including flooding and tornadoes, are expected in the Mid Atlantic today, with trailing bands still lingering from the eastern Carolinas to the Florida Peninsula. As Ida begins to exit, Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne says that a new tropical storm has formed in the Atlantic...
Environmentusf.edu

Tropical Storm Larry Forms, Development Possible In Southwest Caribbean

The season's 12th named storm — Tropical Storm Larry — is expected to become a major hurricane, but it is forecast to stay over the open waters this holiday weekend. Larry is located about 175 miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, not far off the coast of Africa, early Wednesday morning. It is forecast to reach hurricane status some time on Thursday and a major, category 3 hurricane Friday night or Saturday.
EnvironmentWPFO

As Ida moves north, Kate and Larry up next in the tropics

While Ida's remnants move through the Mid-Atlantic Wednesday, the tropics remain very active. Ida is leaving behind a path of damage from Louisiana to Maryland. It is still classified as a tropical depression with top sustained winds of 30 miles, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ida's remnants continue to bring very heavy rain across the northeastern United States with anywhere from 2 to 7 inches of rain possible throughout the day Wednesday.
Environmentwuwf.org

Tropical Storm Larry Forms, Development Possible In Southwest Caribbean

The season's 12th named storm -- Tropical Storm Larry -- is expected to become a major hurricane, but it is forecast to stay over the open waters this holiday weekend. Larry is located about 175 miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, not far off the coast of Africa, early Wednesday morning. It is forecast to reach hurricane status some time on Thursday and a major, category 3 hurricane Friday night or Saturday. It is far too soon to confidently say whether Larry would ever present a threat to the United States mainland or other land areas, but it is expected to track west to west-northwestward over the open tropical Atlantic through the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.
Environment850wftl.com

Tropical Storm Larry forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Larry has formed off the coast of Africa and is headed out into the mid-Atlantic and at this time the system is not a threat to the U.S. mainland. TS Larry has sustained winds of 45 mph and is traveling to the West at 17 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm joins Tropical Depression Kate and the remnants of Ida which is heading to the northeast.
Harris County, TXthekatynews.com

Tropical Storm Larry Forms in the Atlantic

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (HCOHSEM) continues to monitor the course of tropical storm Larry which formed last night in the eastern Atlantic. Based on current forecasts from the National Hurricane Center, Larry poses no threat to Texas at this time. Tropical Storm Larry is...
Environmentwmfe.org

Tropical Storm Larry Forms, Development Possible In Southwest Caribbean

The season’s 12th named storm — Tropical Storm Larry — is expected to become a major hurricane, but it is forecast to stay over the open waters this holiday weekend. Larry is located about 175 miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, not far off the coast of Africa, early Wednesday morning. It is forecast to reach hurricane status some time on Thursday and a major, category 3 hurricane Friday night or Saturday. It is far too soon to confidently say whether Larry would ever present a threat to the United States mainland or other land areas, but it is expected to track west to west-northwestward over the open tropical Atlantic through the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy