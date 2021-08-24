Cancel
AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan Steps Down After 26-Year Run; Ex-Showtime Chief Matt Blank Takes Top Job In Interim – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC Networks is undergoing a significant changing of the guard, as CEO Josh Sapan has announced he will step down after a 26-year run in the corner office. Former Showtime chief Matt Blank will take over on an interim basis, in a one-year appointment designed to maintain stability during a search for a permanent CEO. Sapan will become executive vice chair of the company as of September 8.

