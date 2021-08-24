AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan Steps Down After 26-Year Run; Ex-Showtime Chief Matt Blank Takes Top Job In Interim – Talesbuzz

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has signed an overall deal with TV scribe and playwright Brian Otaño. Otaño will create, produce, and write TV projects with Amazon Studios to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. He has multiple projects currently in development with the studio. “The landscapes, characters, and subtext Brian is able to create are as entertaining as they are authentic,” said Amazon Studios Head of Development, Marc Resteghini. “From his television work to the wide variety of plays he has written for the stage, we are energized by Brian’s creativity and look forward to all he...