Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twinsburg, OH

New boutique debuts in Twinsburg

beaconjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWINSBURG -- Strawberry Moon Boutique, at 9840 Ravenna Road in Twinsburg, will have its grand opening Aug. 26. The Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 3:30 p.m. In honor of the store’s opening. Strawberry Moon Boutique also will have a school supply drive from 3 to 8 p.m. that same day to help support local school districts. Customers who donate five or more school supplies will receive 10% off their purchase. In addition, school district employees from any school district who show proof of employment will receive 15% off their purchase.

www.beaconjournal.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Twinsburg, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thml#Grace Lace#Hem Thread
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small...
Aurora, COPosted by
The Associated Press

Officers, medics indicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain

DENVER (AP) — Three suburban Denver police officers and two paramedics were indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative in a fatal encounter that provoked national outcry during racial injustice protests last year.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge, wind-driven wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as flames crept on toward Nevada. The Caldor fire, burning since mid-August in the Sierra Nevada range, still...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

North Carolina student dies in school shooting, suspect in custody

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A North Carolina high school student was shot and killed on Wednesday by a fellow student, who was taken into custody hours after the incident, police said. Student William Chavis Raynard Miller, Jr. was shot at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem shortly after noon, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson told reporters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy