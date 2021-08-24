Cancel
Dauphin County, PA

Man charged after friend dies in Dauphin County motel

By Jenna Wise
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 8 days ago
A man found dead this spring in a Lower Swatara Township motel room was given heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine before he fatally overdosed, according to court documents. Lower Swatara police found 26-year-old Kolton Kirk’s body April 6 in the bathtub of a room at the Hollywood Motel, on the 100 block of Richardson Road, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed against Nevin C. Hess, who police said caused Kirk’s overdose.

