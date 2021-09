The person named head of household on “Big Brother” on Sunday is no longer the head of household. It was a short term for Tiffany Mitchel who was secretly replaced by Claire Rehfuss. Tiffany had nominated Kyland and Sarah Beth for eviction. But, in the High Rollers Room, Claire won the Coin of Destiny, giving her the opportunity to be an anonymous head of household. Claire also nominated Kyland and Sarah Beth for eviction.