No one seriously hurt after a three-vehicle accident on I-475 southbound near exit 3 (Macon, GA)

Georgia State Patrol troopers confirmed that that no one received serious injuries after a three-vehicle accident on I-475 southbound near exit 3.

As per the initial reports, a Ford Escape was traveling in the right lane of I-475 SB when a 2016 Freightliner tried to go around the Escape by changing to the middle lane. When the Freightliner changed lanes, it was hit by a 2017 Volvo Tractor-Trailer.

No one seriously hurt after a three-vehicle accident on I-475 southbound near exit 3

August 24, 2021