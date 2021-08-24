Cancel
No one seriously hurt after a three-vehicle accident on I-475 southbound near exit 3 (Macon, GA)

Georgia State Patrol troopers confirmed that that no one received serious injuries after a three-vehicle accident on I-475 southbound near exit 3.

As per the initial reports, a Ford Escape was traveling in the right lane of I-475 SB when a 2016 Freightliner tried to go around the Escape by changing to the middle lane. When the Freightliner changed lanes, it was hit by a 2017 Volvo Tractor-Trailer.

August 24, 2021

