Tourism Gems in Our Own Backyard: If You Haven’t Been to Andalusia in Bensalem Township, It’s Time to Go

Andalusia, Bensalem Township, may be nearby, but it's well worth a visit, even to locals. Image via andalusia.org.

Sometimes, it takes an outsider to enlighten residents about nearby treasures. Reporter Lauren Rude of abc27 profiled Andalusia for her Harrisburg audience. But her spotlight on the Bucks County historic property should justifiably entice locals as well.

Situated along the Delaware River, the 1700s estate features a historic house, gardens, and arboretum.

“There is something for everyone,” Connie Houchins, executive director of the Andalusia Foundation, said.

The Greek revival architecture at the big house is stunning.

“The furnishings are original to the house; the house was never modernized,” Houchins said. “You just walk in and you really have stepped back in time.”

Those who love history can learn about the Craig and Biddle families who lived there. The Craigs purchased the home to escape the yellow fever outback in Philadelphia. The families also have ties to historic figures such as Napoléon.

“You’ll learn a lot; there’s a lot to learn,” Houchins said.

Visitors can also step outside to the lush gardens , which blooms with something different week to week.

“A lot of effort goes into maintaining them, there is always a lot of weeding, editing garden spaces, replacing plants that just aren’t doing well,” Jenna Bachman, horticulturalist, said.

More on Andalusia and the Biddle family is at abc27 .