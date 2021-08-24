Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Andalusia, PA

Tourism Gems in Our Own Backyard: If You Haven’t Been to Andalusia in Bensalem Township, It’s Time to Go

Posted by 
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJdsZ_0bbEq7rh00
Andalusia, Bensalem Township, may be nearby, but it's well worth a visit, even to locals.Image via andalusia.org.

Sometimes, it takes an outsider to enlighten residents about nearby treasures. Reporter Lauren Rude of abc27 profiled Andalusia for her Harrisburg audience. But her spotlight on the Bucks County historic property should justifiably entice locals as well.

 Situated along the Delaware River, the 1700s estate features a historic house, gardens, and arboretum.

“There is something for everyone,” Connie Houchins, executive director of the Andalusia Foundation, said.

The Greek revival architecture at the big house is stunning.

“The furnishings are original to the house; the house was never modernized,” Houchins said. “You just walk in and you really have stepped back in time.”

Those who love history can learn about the Craig and Biddle families who lived there. The Craigs purchased the home to escape the yellow fever outback in Philadelphia. The families also have ties to historic figures such as Napoléon.

“You’ll learn a lot; there’s a lot to learn,” Houchins said.

Visitors can also step outside to the lush gardens, which blooms with something different week to week.

“A lot of effort goes into maintaining them, there is always a lot of weeding, editing garden spaces, replacing plants that just aren’t doing well,” Jenna Bachman, horticulturalist, said.

More on Andalusia and the Biddle family is at abc27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
671
Followers
691
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Delaware State
City
Andalusia, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Bucks County, PA
Lifestyle
City
Bensalem Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gems#Furnishings#The Andalusia Foundation#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Related
Doylestown, PAPosted by
BUCKSCO.Today

Swimply Marvelous! Local Homeowners Turn Their Splash into Cash by Renting Out In-Ground Pools

This Doylestown oasis is available for rent from the homeowner, using Swimply, an online resource that works like Airbnb for pools.Image via Swimply. In the run-up to Labor Day, if you hoped to spend some time this summer poolside — without access to one — you’re in luck. Swimply, a kind of an aquatic Airbnb, allows people to rent backyard swimming pools from willing residents. Jamie Tucker dove into this trend for WFMZ 69 News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy