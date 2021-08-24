NEXGEL, Hydrogel Provider in Langhorne, Appoints New CFO, Adam Drapczuk

Adam Drapczuk, new Chief Financial Officer at NEXGEL in Langhorne. Image via NEXGEL.

NEXGEL, a Langhorne-based medical supply manufacturer, has named Adam Drapczuk as Chief Financial Officer.

The firm produces a hydrogel that serves healthcare and consumer users.

In the healthcare industry that NEXGEL serves, hydrogels are commonly used for skin patches that can be safely worn for extended periods. The compound’s consumer applications include diapers , contact lenses, breast implants, and glue.

“Adam’s proven track record in leading companies through the IPO process to full-scale commercial operations will play a pivotal role in structuring NEXGEL’s business for long-term success,” said Adam Levy, NEXGEL CEO.

“As we move through the regulatory process for upcoming products, Adam’s deep industry network, along with his extensive experience with commercializing assets, will ensure that each NEXGEL product is well-positioned to enter the market and achieve success,” he added.

Drapczuk himself said, “With several upcoming new products developed specifically for the medical community, as well as various cosmetic products geared toward the consumer market, NEXGEL is at a pivotal moment in the company’s history as it approaches a number of important near-term milestones.

“I look forward to working closely with Adam and the rest of the NEXGEL management team to take the company to the next level and further position NEXGEL as the leader in advanced hydrogel solutions across the board,” he concluded.

Adam Drapczuk is a Susquehanna University alumnus who has led financial initiatives for both privately held and public companies.