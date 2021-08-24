Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Langhorne, PA

NEXGEL, Hydrogel Provider in Langhorne, Appoints New CFO, Adam Drapczuk

Posted by 
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10A77y_0bbEplrB00
Adam Drapczuk, new Chief Financial Officer at NEXGEL in Langhorne.Image via NEXGEL.

NEXGEL, a Langhorne-based medical supply manufacturer, has named Adam Drapczuk as Chief Financial Officer.

The firm produces a hydrogel that serves healthcare and consumer users.

In the healthcare industry that NEXGEL serves, hydrogels are commonly used for skin patches that can be safely worn for extended periods. The compound’s consumer applications include diapers, contact lenses, breast implants, and glue.

“Adam’s proven track record in leading companies through the IPO process to full-scale commercial operations will play a pivotal role in structuring NEXGEL’s business for long-term success,” said Adam Levy, NEXGEL CEO.

“As we move through the regulatory process for upcoming products, Adam’s deep industry network, along with his extensive experience with commercializing assets, will ensure that each NEXGEL product is well-positioned to enter the market and achieve success,” he added.

Drapczuk himself said, “With several upcoming new products developed specifically for the medical community, as well as various cosmetic products geared toward the consumer market, NEXGEL is at a pivotal moment in the company’s history as it approaches a number of important near-term milestones.

“I look forward to working closely with Adam and the rest of the NEXGEL management team to take the company to the next level and further position NEXGEL as the leader in advanced hydrogel solutions across the board,” he concluded.

Adam Drapczuk is a Susquehanna University alumnus who has led financial initiatives for both privately held and public companies.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
670
Followers
691
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Langhorne, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Levy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogels#Ipo#Breast Implants#Nexgel#Hydrogel Provider#Ipo#Susquehanna University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Financial ReportsShareCast

SSP appoints CFO Jonathan Davies as deputy CEO

Upper Crust and Ritazza owner SSP said on Wednesday that Jonathan Davies has been appointed as deputy chief executive officer, alongside his current role of chief financial officer, with immediate effect. 4,314.67. 16:22 01/09/21. 0.41%. 17.43. 24,250.83. 16:22 01/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,142.37. 16:22 01/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,128.63. 16:22 01/09/21. n/a.
Jasper, INduboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper Group appoints new CEO

As part of the ongoing leadership transition plan that Jasper Group announced 18 months ago, Mike Wagner will assume responsibilities as CEO, along with his appointment to the Jasper Group Board of Directors. Mike Elliott, who is stepping down from his long tenure as CEO, will remain as Chairman of...
MuseumsPosted by
Jacksonville Business Journal

Cummer Museum appoints Kimberly Noble as CFO

The Cummer Museum of Arts & Gardens appointed Kimberly Noble as its chief financial officer, it was announced this week. The newly created position will oversee strategic and tactical matters related to budget management, forecasting and cultivation of new revenue opportunities, according to a release. She began her position in June.
Businesscfodive.com

Following failed merger, Willis Towers Watson hires new CFO

London-based advisory insurance and risk management broker Willis Towers Watson has rehired Andrew Krasner, a former executive, as CFO, part of its effort to realign its strategic priorities following its attempted merger with Aon, which failed because of antitrust concerns. Krasner has been the CFO of insurance brokerage AssuredPartners for...
Businessgolfcourseindustry.com

Fisher Barton names new sales CFO, VP

Fisher Barton, a metallurgical science innovation company that specializes in high wear and cutting components, recently named Paul J. Krejcarek as its new chief financial officer and Scott Coyne as its new vice president of sales. Krejcarek will have primary responsibility for the planning, implementation, managing and running of all...
Economyprogressivegrocer.com

Sprouts Board Member Appointed New CFO

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has tapped current board member Lawrence “Chip” Malloy as its new CFO following the departure of Denise Paulonis, who had served as CFO since January 2020. She is leaving the natural and organic food retailer to take on a new role as CEO at Sally Beauty Supply, where she has been a board member since 2018.
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Conifer Realty Appoints New CEO

ROCHESTER, NY – Affordable multifamily housing developer, Conifer Realty LCC has appointed industry veteran, Roger Snell as its new CEO. The appointment coincides with the firm’s strategy to further its mission in resolving the nation’s affordable housing crisis. Become a Free ALM Digital Reader. Your choice of GlobeSt digital newsletters...
BusinessBenzinga

Village Farms Subsidiary Balanced Health Botanicals Appoints New CFO

Village Farms International Inc's (NASDAQ: VFF) recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary Colorado-based Balanced Health Botanicals has appointed Alejandro de Gortari as Chief Financial Officer. Gortari succeeds Brandon Townsley, who has left Balanced Health to pursue other career interests. Gortari has served in senior positions in the US consumer products and cannabis...
BusinessBiz Times

HGA names Angie Choy Edwards as its new CFO

Angie Choy Edwards has joined HGA Architects and Engineers as vice president and chief financial officer, the company announced. Edwards started her new role with Minneapolis-based HGA on Aug. 16. She is based in the…
Businessmartechseries.com

Qumu Announces CFO Transition Plan

Qumu Corporation, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, announced that Dave Ristow will be stepping down from his position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective September 10, 2021, to pursue a new CFO opportunity with a technology company in the pharmaceutical industry. Marketing Technology News: Influence...
Businessfortworthbusiness.com

Wingstop names new president, CFO

Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING), the leading digitally-savvy, tech-focused restaurant brand with more than 1,600 locations worldwide, has announced the promotion of Michael Skipworth to President and Chief Operating Officer, and Alex Kaleida to Chief Financial Officer. Skipworth succeeds Mahesh Sadarangani, the company’s COO who has resigned after being recruited to become CEO of a private equity-backed company.
Rochester, NYmonroecopost.com

Cook Properties welcomes new CFO

Cook Properties, a real estate management and development company based in Rochester, named Scott Mulcahy as its new chief financial officer. Mulcahy will oversee the financial operations of Cook Properties, including general management, acquisitions, and capital acquisition and structuring. He also will manage investor relations for the company’s portfolio of multi-tenant properties across the state.
Economybeckershospitalreview.com

Walmart names former Highmark exec as new health, wellness CFO

Walmart has hired Brian Setzer as its new senior vice president and CFO of Walmart Health and Wellness, a company spokesperson confirmed to Becker's Aug. 27. Mr. Setzer joins Walmart from Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health, where he most recently served as executive vice president of enterprise planning and operations, according to his LinkedIn account.
Businessfinextra.com

Currencycloud appoints new COO and CTO

Currencycloud, a global platform that enables banks and fintechs to provide foreign exchange services for cross-border payments, has hired a pair of industry veterans to take on the COO and CTO roles. XE.com CEO Mark Ledsham joins Currencycloud as COO, responsible for scaling the company’s underlying compliance and payment infrastructure...
BusinessTruth About Cars

Lordstown Motors Appoints New CEO

Lordstown Motors has entered into the phase where an EV startup has to tread water now that everyone knows it failed to disclose various production hurdles and shared inaccurate information about the pre-orders it has been bragging about. The only thing offsetting this bad situation is that our misgivings regarding Lordstown could probably be a little worse. Nikola and Faraday Future told some real whoppers, while the Ohio-based company appeared to have at least one toe dipped in the waters of truth. But we can’t exactly call lying a little less than the competition a major triumph.
BusinessCFO.com

FactSet Appoints Former MSCI Exec as CFO

Linda Huber will take over as finance chief at financial information company FactSet in early October. She succeeds Helen Shan, who has taken leadership of FactSet’s sales organization as chief revenue officer. Huber brings over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, including 15 years as a public...
BusinessLaw.com

Morris, Manning & Martin Hires New CFO From Dentons

Gina Santoro will replace recently retired CFO Jane Schnetzer. Morris, Manning & Martin will de-emphasize paper files and instead place more emphasis on automating work. Santoro is focused on helping partners better understand available data. After the retirement of Morris, Manning & Martin’s longtime chief financial officer, the firm is...
Businessnddist.com

Pelican Products Appoints New CIO

TORRANCE, CA — innovative business and technology executive Shree Khare has been hired to the Pelican Products, Inc. senior leadership team as Chief Information Officer. Shree comes to Pelican with more than 20 years of experience in Information Technology, leading teams through complex global projects and digital transformation. Khare’s role...
Pet Servicespetbusiness

WellPet Appoints Nneka Rimmer to its Board of Directors

WellPet, LLC, the largest North America based independent branded premium natural pet food company, backed by Clearlake Capital Group L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake"), has appointed Nneka Rimmer to the company's Board of Directors. She joins WellPet with more than 25 years of experience in the branded consumer products industry and specializes in global growth and go-to-market strategies, corporate transformation, leadership development and change management.

Comments / 0

Community Policy