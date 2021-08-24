Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Lithuania wants sanctions on Belarus for helping migrants cross to EU

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuania has proposed that the European Union sanction Belarusian citizens and companies which it says are helping migrants cross into EU member states, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Tuesday. Lithuania and neighbouring EU states Poland and Latvia have reported an increase in the number of migrants,...

mix929.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu#Vilnius#Reuters#The European Union#Belarusian#External Action Service#Austrian#Lithuanian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Iraq
Related
Advocacymymixfm.com

Charity say migrants on Polish-Belarus border seriously ill

WARSAW (Reuters) – A Polish refugee charity said on Wednesday 25 migrants camped on the Poland-Belarus border were unwell, including a mother of five who would soon die without help from the authorities. The Ocalenie Foundation say the Polish Border Guard’s refusal to let anyone from the Polish side deliver...
Immigrationcommunitynewscorp.com

Migrants trapped between Poland and Belarus

The dispute over migrants wishing to enter the EU illegally from Belarus has also brought international institutions to the scene. The center of events is currently the Polish village of Usnarz Górny; A group of around 30 people, apparently from Afghanistan or Iraq, wait at the barely fortified border in a wooded area. At this point, you want to cross the external border of the EU and apply for asylum. However, Polish border guards have sealed off the border and will not let anyone pass. To the east of the temporary open-air camp are men in Belarusian uniforms, so the migrants cannot retreat or advance and are apparently cut off from supplies.
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

West demands that Russia return Crimea to Ukraine

Seven years later, Ukraine reopens, with the support of a large part of the international community and NATO, one of the harshest chapters in its recent history: the Russian annexation of the Crimean peninsula in February 2014. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, warned this Monday before the delegations of the 46 states and organizations that have signed together with Kiev the creation of the Crimean Platform: “It was a guarantee of stability for the region, now it has become a powder keg. From a tourist center to a military bridgehead for the expansion of the influence of the Russian Federation ”. “We are aware that our country will never be able to recover Crimea on its own, we need international support at a new level,” acknowledged the president, who has trusted that the synergy of all “should force Russia to sit at the table of talks”.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Biden Imposes Sanctions Against Belarus' Lukashenko Regime

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday said the United States is levying new sanctions against Belarus, marking the one-year anniversary of Alexander Lukashenko's election as president in an election that the U.S. and international community have said was fraught with irregularities. In announcing the sanctions, the White...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Canada imposes new sanctions on Belarus, targets financial sector

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada, acting with the United States and Britain, imposed new sanctions on Belarus on Monday to protest against what it called gross violations of human rights under President Alexander Lukashenko. Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said Ottawa would target transferable securities and money market instruments, debt financing, insurance...
Politicscommunitynewscorp.com

Lithuania builds border fence with Belarus, Latvia declares state of emergency

You are trapped nowhere. As a result, the migrants who have undertaken to travel from Belarus to Lithuanian territory in recent days are acting desperately. On Saturday, however, Lithuania closed the mostly green border with its southeast neighbor, after more than 4,000 migrants – the majority of whom were Iraqis – entered Belarus since the start of the year. A video broadcast on Belarusian opposition channel Nexta shows how migrants burn their clothes on the border strip to at least warm up a little near the fire. In another video, a Lithuanian border guard gives an angry man the order “Go back!” “, Whereupon he asks:” Where is the return?
Presidential Electionarcamax.com

Biden adds Belarus sanctions on disputed election's anniversary

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration imposed new sanctions Monday targeting a Belarusian state-owned potash producer, the country’s Olympic committee, and business leaders and companies with ties to President Alexander Lukashenko. The sanctions came on the one-year anniversary of the country’s presidential election, which has been widely condemned by the U.S....
Immigrationkdal610.com

Greece says EU ‘not ready’ for new migration crisis

ATHENS (Reuters) – The European Union is not in a position to deal with another migration crisis like the one seen in 2015 and must act to try to keep people from fleeing the growing conflict in Afghanistan, Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said on Wednesday. Mitararchi, who last week...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Ukraine Sends Barbed Wire To Lithuania For Belarus Border

Ukraine has sent more than 38 tonnes of barbed wire to Lithuania as "humanitarian aid" as the EU country struggles to stem an influx of illegal migrants from neighbouring Belarus, authorities said on Thursday. In July, Lithuania's military started to put up barbed wire on the Belarus border to deter...

Comments / 0

Community Policy