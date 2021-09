After many years of being independent, bouncing from various publishers to self-publishing the many variety of games they develop, developer Double Fine was one of the many studios swooped up by Microsoft in their buying spree over the last few years. Emotions and feelings are always mixed when things like this happen, since it most likely means going forward the once multiplatform developer will have their games now restricted to the Xbox ecosystem. The company’s latest release, the long in-development Psychonauts 2, is out now and the studio founder has thoughts on how they’ll fit into their parent company’s new strategy.