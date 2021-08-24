Moesif Raises $12Million To Help Product Leaders Build Better API Experiences
Moesif, which provides product insights into how customers use their APIs and tooling to build better developer experiences, has announced a $12 million Series A led by David Sacks and Arra Malekzadeh of Craft Ventures, the latter of whom will join Moesif’s board. Previous investor, Merus Capital, also participated in the round, bringing the San Francisco-based startup’s total raise to $15.5 million. Moesif’s “bottom-up” virality within organizations has led to Moesif’s revenue growing over 20% MoM throughout 2021 as customers rely on Moesif for critical insights into user behavior. With the new funding, Moesif plans to hire across engineering, sales, developer relations, and customer success.aithority.com
Comments / 0