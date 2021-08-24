Moesif Raises $12Million To Help Product Leaders Build Better API Experiences

Certification Candidates May Now Sit For the CKAD Exam with Tasks Presented in Chinese, with a Chinese-Speaking Proctor. The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, have announced the Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) exam is now available to take with tasks written in Chinese, and with a Mandarin-speaking proctor. The exam is already available in both English and Japanese; this enhancement puts the CKAD on par with the Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) exam which is already available in Chinese.