BEHEMOTH's NERGAL Announces New ME AND THAT MAN Album, 'New Man, New Songs, Same S**t, Vol. 2'

In a new interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, JUDAS PRIEST's Scott Travis spoke about the recent passing of SLIPKNOT drummer Joey Jordison. Asked if he ever had a chance to meet Joey and what he thought of Jordison's drumming, Travis said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, he was a phenomenal, crazy drummer. I never met him. We toured together on the Ozzfest tour in 2004. It was right when Rob [Halford] rejoined [PRIEST]. And I think it was the same tour that the original BLACK SABBATH, I believe, was on it, with PRIEST and BLACK LABEL [SOCIETY]. And then, apparently, on the other stage would have been — what they called the smaller stage — was a band called SLIPKNOT. I used to hear them play, but I regret now not going over and actually paying more attention to 'em, 'cause, obviously, that's when Joey was still in the band. But since that, which was 2004, I became a big fan of his and, obviously, listened to a lot of his stuff."