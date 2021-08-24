Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calvert, TX

Calvert ISD requiring students, staff and visitors to wear face masks in campus buildings

By Josh Ninke, Clay Falls
KBTX.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - All students, staff and visitors will be required to wear face masks inside Calvert ISD campus buildings beginning Wednesday, Aug. 25. ”In order to stay ahead and in front of COVID-19 we know the new variant is beginning to uptick and more and more cases are coming. We want to be a little proactive. It’s very important that we keep our staff safe, we keep our students safe and in terms hopefully it keeps the community safe,” said Dr. Thyrun Hurst, Calvert ISD Superintendent.

www.kbtx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Education
City
Calvert, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Masks#Health And Safety#The Masks#Kbtx#Kbtxrusty#Clayfalls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court has declined to block a deeply divisive Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — and effectively outlaws the procedure in most cases. Just after midnight on Thursday, the court issued a ruling that denies an emergency appeal from abortion providers by a...
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.

Comments / 0

Community Policy