Calvert ISD requiring students, staff and visitors to wear face masks in campus buildings

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - All students, staff and visitors will be required to wear face masks inside Calvert ISD campus buildings beginning Wednesday, Aug. 25. ”In order to stay ahead and in front of COVID-19 we know the new variant is beginning to uptick and more and more cases are coming. We want to be a little proactive. It’s very important that we keep our staff safe, we keep our students safe and in terms hopefully it keeps the community safe,” said Dr. Thyrun Hurst, Calvert ISD Superintendent.