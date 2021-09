Renowned globally as the songwriter/lead vocalist/guitarist for Australian chart toppers Men at Work, Colin Hay has since proven himself as a solo artist, touring with his own group of L.A.-based musicians and as part of Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band. But his love for music was born in his native Scotland working at his parents’ record store where he heard all the hits of the day, including The Kinks’ “Waterloo Sunset,” which he recalls playing through the sound system at Southampton Docks in June 1967 as he boarded a ship to Australia with his family.