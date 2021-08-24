Governor Kate Brown Orders Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Sergeant John Burright

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, August 25, in honor of Oregon State Police (OSP) Sergeant John Burright. Sergeant Burright died on May 4 after an almost 20-year fight with disabling injuries sustained on September 4, 2001, in the line of duty while he was assisting a driver on I-5; he retired from OSP in 2002 due to his injuries. OSP Senior Trooper Maria Mingano and Albany Police Officer Jason Hoerauf were killed the day of the incident. Sergeant Burright’s death represents Oregon State Police’s 35th line-of-duty death.