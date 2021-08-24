Cancel
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA for 16 and older, remains under EUA for ages 12 through 15 and immunocompromised

By melissalogan
mybasin.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, which will be marketed as “Comirnaty.”. Under the newly granted FDA approval, Comirnaty will be available to all people ages 16 and older to prevent COVID-19 disease. Under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), the vaccine will continue to be available to all people ages 12 and older, and a third dose will be available to immunocompromised people.

mybasin.com

