Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA for 16 and older, remains under EUA for ages 12 through 15 and immunocompromised
Yesterday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, which will be marketed as “Comirnaty.”. Under the newly granted FDA approval, Comirnaty will be available to all people ages 16 and older to prevent COVID-19 disease. Under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), the vaccine will continue to be available to all people ages 12 and older, and a third dose will be available to immunocompromised people.mybasin.com
