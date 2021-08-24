Cancel
Djibouti Telecom Doubles Capacity Of DARE1 Submarine Cable Network With Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Connecting people and companies across Africa and beyond. Djibouti Telecom is leveraging Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme solution to upgrade its DARE1 network to increase digitization in the East Africa region, which has been widely underserved when it comes to international connectivity. Located on the northeast coast of the Horn of Africa,...

#Ciena#Telecoms#East Africa#Djibouti Telecom#Packet Optical Platform#Wavelogic#Spectrum Sharing
