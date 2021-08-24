Djibouti Telecom Doubles Capacity Of DARE1 Submarine Cable Network With Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme

Value-added distributor introduces Nureva® audio solutions to corporate, education and government sectors. Nureva Inc., an innovator in advanced audio conferencing solutions, announces the appointment of Peripheral Vision as its distributor in South Africa. The company has begun to introduce Nureva’s audio conferencing solutions to the South African market, where there is an increasing need for reliable audio to support the country’s growing hybrid working and learning environments. As a value-added distributor and with its proven approach and solid product knowledge, Peripheral Vision is well equipped to rapidly expand its sales to business, government and education institutions. Powered by patented Microphone Mist™ technology, Nureva audio conferencing systems bring clear, reliable audio to meeting and learning spaces. The technology fills a room with thousands of virtual microphones so in-room participants can move around the space and still be heard clearly by remote participants. The Nureva product line includes the HDL200 for small rooms, HDL300 for mid-size rooms and Dual HDL300 for large rooms. The systems are easy to install, setup and scale, and feature continuous autocalibration that automatically adapts to any room configuration. Globally, Nureva audio systems are being rapidly adopted by customers such as Procter & Gamble, TechnipFMC, Universidad de las Americas, King’s College, Leiden University Medical Center and Toulouse Business School.