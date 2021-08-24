Cancel
Eurobites: Beeline joins medical boffins for AI diagnostics project

By Paul Rainford
Light Reading
 9 days ago

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ethiopia wants to grow its own Facebook; Welsh broadband provider taps Nokia; Deutsche Telekom in 5G foray. Beeline, the Russian mobile operator owned by VEON, has teamed up with Russia's Sechenov Medical University for what it hopes will be a productive experiment in using AI technology in diagnostic medicine. Specifically, the partnership plans to use neural network pattern-matching algorithms to enable early detection of damage in hip joints as well as spotting kidney disease and potential cancers. The AI software analyzes MRI scan images and helps doctors accurately diagnose and identify the development of diseases.

