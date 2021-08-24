Cancel
$1.8M Midwood Victorian is overflowing with flowery, vintage appeal

Cover picture for the articleWe sincerely hope that whoever buys this Victorian home in Midwood decides to keep at least some of the floral wallpaper, and there’s really no choice when it comes to preserving vintage elements like clawfoot tubs, a vintage Kenmore stove, and stained glass windows. The home was built in 1899, and today it’s an intriguing mix of 19th-century architecture and 1950s retro. It has six bedrooms, a covered porch, driveway, two-car garage, and both front and rear yards, and it’s on the market for $1.8 million.

