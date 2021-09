SIKESTON — Thaymon Brown, 75, of Sikeston, passed away Aug. 21, 2021, at Westfield Nursing Center in Sikeston. He was born Feb. 5, 1946, at Beaverton, Alabama, the son of Charlie Dalton and Beulah Flynn Brown. Thaymon had been a lifetime farmer. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and listening to his dogs run rabbits. But his all-time favorite was to drink beer with his buddies.