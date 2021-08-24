Cancel
Bucks County, PA

Feasterville’s Best Photo Is the Picture of Longevity, Outlasting Technology Shifts and Pandemic Restrictions

BUCKSCO.Today
 8 days ago

Nick Pacitti's small business, Best Photo, may be out of his Feasterville home, but he's got the tech savvy to make it successful.Image via the Bucks County Herald.

Nick and Carol Pacitti are industry survivors. Their Feasterville camera store, Best Photo, has outlasted sweeping technology changes, shifting consumer habits, and even a pandemic. Eric Herr explains how they navigated these developments for the Bucks County Herald.

At one point, most American suburban landscapes featured a camera shop. It was a place to drop off rolls of family vacation shots, wait several days, pick them up, giggle at the prints, and tuck them into albums.

Nick Pacitti and his wife, Carol, started just such an enterprise in the mid-1980s.

In the intervening years, cameras morphed into phones; photos could be printed at home (if printed at all); and film canisters became holders for pocket change.

Through all those changes, the Pacittis adapted.

“It’s always important to keep your finger on the pulse of changing trends and make any necessary adjustments, Nick said. “But most of all, you need to trust your gut.”

Nick and Carol responded to market changes by customizing services. The shop now offers services that include photo restorations and digitization of slides and films.

The couple’s expanded view of the business also helped during the pandemic.

“Our customers send their photo projects to us through email. [And] we provide convenient door-to-door pickup and delivery,” says Nick.

More on this picture-perfect family business is at the Bucks County Herald.

