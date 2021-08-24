Cancel
Mchenry County, ND

Special Weather Statement issued for McHenry, Ward by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 08:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: McHenry; Ward A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Ward and southwestern McHenry Counties through 845 AM CDT At 819 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Velva, or 18 miles southeast of Minot, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Granville around 835 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
County
Ward County, ND
City
Velva, ND
County
Mchenry County, ND
City
Mchenry, ND
City
Granville, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nickel#Special Weather Statement#Doppler
