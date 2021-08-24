Special Weather Statement issued for McHenry, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 08:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: McHenry; Ward A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Ward and southwestern McHenry Counties through 845 AM CDT At 819 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Velva, or 18 miles southeast of Minot, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Granville around 835 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH