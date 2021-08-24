Mountain Barn Restaurant In Princeton Closing ‘Due To Lack Of Staff’

PRINCETON (CBS) — A Central Massachusetts restaurant established in 1983 it shutting down at the end of August “due to the lack of staff.” Princeton’s Mountain Barn Restaurant said Monday that the upcoming weekend could be its last.

Owners Steve and Mindy Zottoli have run the establishment with the rustic setting for the past two decades. They hope this is not truly the end.

“After much thought and consideration we have decided to close due to lack of staff,” they posted to Facebook. “Our last day open will be Sunday, August 29th.”

The owners are aiming to “regroup and reopen in the near future” if possible.

“We truly appreciate everyone’s support over the last 20 years, especially during the last year and a half during this difficult time,” the restaurant said. “We’ve had the best customers and staff over the years, we will miss you all.”

Hundreds of customers commented on Facebook, saying they’d be sad to see the family-owned restaurant go.

“The Mountain Barn is iconic to Princeton,” one wrote.

“It’s like one of the last non-chain family restaurants left in the area,” another said.

Restaurants everywhere have struggled to find employees this summer, and understaffed businesses are asking for patience and kindness from customers.