Martinez Market In Chicago Has A Burrito The Size of An Arm

We have had so much in the way of Mexican food news recently. From the closing of the Coldwater Nonla Taqueria, to the expansion of the Torti Taco Bar & Grill in Downtown Battle Creek, The new location of Fat Burrito in Holland, and even asking the Kalamazoo community who has the best Mexican food in Kalamazoo. It's easily one of the most popular types of food in the area. But I just discovered a burrito that takes about 2 hours to get to from Kalamazoo that is the size of your arm and costs a little over $30.