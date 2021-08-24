Gov. Pritzker Signs Package Of Legislation To Advance Equity In Higher Education
SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker today signed a package of legislation that advances equity and expands opportunity in higher education institutions across Illinois. The three pieces of legislation, Senate Bill 1085, Senate Bill 815, and House Bill 3359, help protect prospective college students and their families from predatory college-planning companies, advance equity in state funding for higher education, and ensure personal support workers can attend classes with students with
