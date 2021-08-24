Dylan Chambers battles himself on "Me Vs. Me" [Video]
L.A.-based pop, funk-soul guitarist/vocalist Dylan Chambers is a one-man band whose newest effort "Me Vs. Me" beautifully captures his energetic persona and commanding vocals. The vibrant funky track sees Chambers going against himself as he aims to be the better person for all intent and purposes. He makes use of producer Stefan Litrownik's bright textures, earworm funky guitar riffs, and rousing drum grooves that blend perfectly with his bold melodic runs and soulful harmonies. The record is quite arresting with it's retro-modern aesthetics and uber funky vocal projections.earmilk.com
