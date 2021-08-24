Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Dylan Chambers battles himself on "Me Vs. Me" [Video]

By Tayo Odutola
earmilk.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL.A.-based pop, funk-soul guitarist/vocalist Dylan Chambers is a one-man band whose newest effort "Me Vs. Me" beautifully captures his energetic persona and commanding vocals. The vibrant funky track sees Chambers going against himself as he aims to be the better person for all intent and purposes. He makes use of producer Stefan Litrownik's bright textures, earworm funky guitar riffs, and rousing drum grooves that blend perfectly with his bold melodic runs and soulful harmonies. The record is quite arresting with it's retro-modern aesthetics and uber funky vocal projections.

earmilk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbie Hancock
Person
John Mayer
Person
Haley Reinhart
Person
Justin Sullivan
Person
Dave Koz
Person
Ed Sullivan
Person
Mark Ballas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Guitar Riffs#Dancing With The Stars#Chambers#The Ed Sullivan Show#Soundcloud#Deezer Connect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicearmilk.com

Ruby Duff shares the whimsical single "Party"

Leeds-based alt-pop starlet Ruby Duff shares the quirky single "Party". A single that quite literally sprinkles glitters over hot dogs, Ruby Duff knows exactly to create something whimsical and joyous whilst dabbling into the creative realms. Rejecting the modern notions of songwriting, Ruby Duff's rebellious nature has crafted some of...
Musicearmilk.com

Alt-pop artist RAEYA explores hope and pain on single "Just Wanna Say" [Video]

Rising alt-pop artist RAEYA delivers enchanting single “Just Wanna Say,” offering an intricate combination of electronica, indie and pop with a touch of folk that transports us into RAEYA’s own tale of pain and suffering. Showcasing her knack for creative instrumentation as well as shining a light on her ethereal...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Vinyl Boost Puts Olivia Rodrigo Back Atop Album Chart; Dan + Shay, Killers Debut in Top 10

This may still come as a surprise to oldsters, but the young people do love their vinyl now — even contemporaries of 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo, whose debut album returns to the No. 1 spot on the chart this week due partly to a belated LP-format release. Rodrigo’s “Sour” tops the Rolling Stone album chart with 99,200 album-equivalent units. Of course it’s a steaming monster, racking up another 67.1 million streams in its 13th week out. But a big reason for its re-ascent is its sales strength. The album sold 26,000 copies during the week, about 80 percent of which were for...
Musicgratefulweb.com

SOJA Releases “The Day You Came” With UB40 & Rebelution

SOJA, the internationally acclaimed, two-time Grammy-nominated eight-piece from Washington D.C., have released their new single “The Day You Came” featuring UB40 and Rebelution. The intensely personal track is a bittersweet breakup song that perfectly captures the confusion of heartache. “All my love songs are a conglomerate of experiences I’ve had; it’s never about just one person,” says the band’s frontman Jacob Hemphill. “But one thing I always make sure to do is write from the perspective of the woman I was in the relationship with, because to me that’s the way to tell a story that’s bigger than what happened between these two people.” In a particularly meaningful turn for Hemphill, “The Day You Came” finds UB40’s Ali Campbell lending his soothing vocals to the final verse. “Me and my dad used to sing ‘Impossible Love’ by UB40 all the time—we’d sing together at his piano, we’d sing it when we were driving somewhere,” says Hemphill. “Before I even knew Bob Marley, UB40 were my entry point into loving reggae.”
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Christian Lee Hutson, Julia Jacklin’s Shania Twain Cover Does Impress Me Much

It’s impossible to forget Shania Twain’s video for “You’re Still the One,” where she strolls down the beach in a hazy blue light under a full moon (don’t confuse it with “Forever and for Always” — that’s a different beach vibe). The song is one of the many, many singles from 1997’s Come On Over, her biggest album that now hits millennials with pangs of nostalgia. Case in point: Christian Lee Hutson just dropped a cover of “You’re Still the One” with Julia Jacklin, and it’s excellent. The track is off the third volume of Hutson’s The Version Suicides. Despite the...
MusicBillboard

Inside the World of Blackbear, Who Likes Being Everywhere At Once

Fortunately for Blackbear, finding high-caliber collaborators is child’s play; his producer, Andrew Goldstein, suggested rising pop singer-songwriter Sasha Sloan, and Blackbear thought it was a perfect fit. “So we asked her, and she got on it,” he recalls. “And it just made the song.”. If Blackbear is known for anything...
MusicPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Santana Announce New Album, ‘Blessings and Miracles’

Santana have announced a new album, Blessings and Miracles, which will arrive on Oct. 15. The LP will feature appearances by several guest musicians and collaborators, including Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Steve Winwood, Chris Stapleton, Rick Rubin and Corey Glover of Living Colour. “I don’t choose people – it’s like I’m...
Musicearmilk.com

Eternia & Rel McCoy team up for "Most PPL" [Video]

After taking a mini-hiatus to focus on her newborn child, the veteran Canadian emcee Eternia is back with us with a new release and video titled "Most PPL." The record is a collaboration between her and Toronto-based Juno-Award-winning producer Rel McCoy who crafts a summer-tinged, reflective soundscape for Eternia to share her thoughts on what true friendship and camaraderie mean to her. Always sharp with the lyrics, Eternia breaks it down in a matter of frankly way as she acknowledges that people will always look out for themselves before others but it's all about love for her and she will go the extra mile for her loved ones.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Madison Rose, ‘Sunshine’

Madison Rose’s “Sunshine” is the sonic embodiment of strutting down a drag-show runway. It’s loud, unabashed, and bursting with optimism. Aptly, the Los Angeles-based singer did her first-ever drag performance to celebrate its release at a beloved local dive, the Offbeat Bar, earlier this month. In “Sunshine,” bright pop rushes forward with force, nodding to Daft Punk’s “One More Time” and only settling a bit to prep the kind of dance music drop that DJs use to wake up a club’s fading, after-midnight crowd. It’s a track of lush vocals and almost-camp production that could rattle the masses into a two-minute-and-29-second state...
Musicearmilk.com

Tony Glausi and Charlemagne the Goddess team up for "I Could Fall in Love" [Video]

Multi-talented trumpeter/producer Tony Glausi and rapper Charlemagne the Goddess have teamed up for this uplifting record titled "I Could Fall in Love." Glausi masterfully blends elements from jazz, soul, retro-pop, and hip-hop on this tune to deliver a bright piano-driven, groovy beat that fits perfectly with Charlemagne's insightful lyrics that center around love and the what if's. The track opens up with Glausi's mellow melodic chorus that complements the verses by Charlemagne. The rapper reflects on the variables that come in falling in love and maybe it ain't all that to start with it. Contrasting perspectives between the two are expressed as Glausi belts over hopeful melodic tones on the chorus. Other contributors to the track include Lex Sadler on the Moog bass, Anwar Marshall on drums and The Grand Mess on background vocals, and additional production.
Musiccaribbeannationalweekly.com

Five Timeless Classics from I Wayne’s Debut Album, ‘Lava Ground’

Reggae crooner, I Wayne has maintained a lane of his own since the inception of his gleamy career. His very successful 2005 debut album Lava Ground, topped the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart and featured some of the most poetic reggae songs ever made. The catalogue embraces political division, biblical teachings,...
Musicearmilk.com

Johnny Burgos' latest single "Creepin" gets a Jonny Tobin Remix

After releasing his sophomore project Gone Into the Grey, Brooklyn singer-songwriter Johnny Burgos recruits Canadian producer/instrumentalist Jonny Tobin to remix his song "Creepin." Taken off the aforementioned album, the track is a quintessential R&B cut that explores the dynamics of infidelity and the dark aftermath of such underhanded activities. While the original is built on woozy bass lines and sublime chords, Tobin's approach is as retro as they come. He takes it back to the '90s with ubiquitous synth stabs, swirling keys, and a crunchy drum groove to solidify it all.
Musicearmilk.com

DP Rilla shares new EP 'Code Red'

Emerging rapper and producer DP Rilla shares his newest project Code Red—a four-track body of work that serves as a snapshot of the young artist's life with different viewpoints of love and relationships. The South Florida native is not afraid to pour his emotions on records and shows a distinct form of male vulnerability on this project.
Musicearmilk.com

Claudillea unleashes her captivating cover of "Habanera" [Video]

Taking a famed Opera piece and turning it on its head, Claudillea’s rendition of "Habanera" from Carmen is completely spellbinding. Her haunting, modernized reinvention exudes a fiery, fierceness. The singer showcases her stunning operatic vocals over a myriad of industrial, electronic sounds. It is classic French opera transformed for today’s generation. The accompanying video entices viewers with dark and dreamy imagery. Dancers intensely move atop smoky clouds, adding to the offering’s ethereal air.
MusicSFGate

Journey Perform 'Don't Stop Believin" at NYC 'Homecoming' Show

Rock legends Journey delivered a blistering performance of their 1980 classic “Any Way You Want It” followed by their 1981 hit “Don’t Stop Believin'” at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert on Saturday. The New York City concert comes as the veteran professionals have been experiencing a renaissance following the...
Musicearmilk.com

Babyface Ray, Big Sean, and Hit-Boy deliver on “It Ain’t My Fault” [Video]

Babyface Ray and Big Sean team up with Hit-Boy to deliver new Detroit banger “It Ain’t My Fault”. In case music followers haven’t gotten acquainted with him yet, Babyface Ray has been one of this year’s breakout rappers, and for good reason. The spitter has gone from a blimp on the radar map to a solidified star since his breakthrough Unfuckwitable EP dropped in January. Despite an XXL freshman list snub, the project’s success and his numerous features from have made him hard to ignore. His signature off-kilter flow influenced by his hometown and natural storytelling abilities give a unique sound that hits every time.
MusicGuitar Player

Johnny A. Reveals His Live Looping Secrets

Johnny A. built his reputation on taste, tone and chops. And if you ever have a chance to see his live looping act, don’t miss it. He’ll change your idea about what’s possible with an electric guitar. But seriously: Johnny A.? Looping? “There’s more to the act than just looping,”...
Musicearmilk.com

Lorelei Marcell’s new self-titled EP encompasses hardships along with happiness

Powerful pop artist Lorelei Marcell unleashes her new self-titled six-track body of work. The EP focuses on life’s many struggles yet also joys. Her profound themes range from coping with change and battling perfection standards, to fun with friends and falling in love. Through her intoxicating tracks taking you on a rollercoaster of highs and lows, listeners can celebrate all sides of the human experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy