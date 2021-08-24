Which other MLB players could potentially join 500 HR club?

Major League Baseball floated a new idea to the MLB Players Association earlier this week: a salary floor. A mechanism forcing teams to meet a certain payroll level exists in other major North American pro sports, but not and never in baseball. The sport's collective bargaining agreement expires at the end of the year, and one of the issues for players - and fans who don't have a seat at the bargaining table - is a lack of competitiveness and spending from some owners. Six MLB teams are set to spend less than $100 million on payroll this year, according to Spotrac's luxury payroll tracker, despite nearly every franchise (all but the Miami Marlins) valued as billion-dollar assets by Forbes, each participating in an industry worth $11 billion annually.