Report: Packers Blocked Patriots’ Request To Interview Chad Brinker For Front Office Position

By CBSBoston.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 8 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — With longtime Patriots personnel director Nick Caserio leaving New England to be Houston’s GM this offseason, New England needed to make some additions to the front office. We now know one such addition was blocked from happening by the Packers.

SI’s Albert Breer reported that the Patriots requested an interview with Chad Brinker, who has worked in the Packers’ front office since 2010. Brinker was promoted to personnel/football administration executive this year, which came as a result of that interview request from the Patriots.

“During the offseason, New England put in a request to interview Brinker for a job helping lead its salary-cap operation, as part of new director of player personnel Dave Ziegler’s effort to rework facets of the team’s personnel department,” Breer wrote. “The Packers blocked Brinker from interviewing and promoted him in the aftermath (which is common when teams block coaches or scouts). So clearly, the Patriots were looking outside the building for voices (Brinker worked with Patriots exec Eliot Wolf in Green Bay), which they haven’t always done.”

Breer tabbed Brinker as “a name to watch going forward” in terms of rising executives in the NFL.

