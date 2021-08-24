Admission to National parks is free on Wednesday, August 25

PARK CITY, Utah — In honor of the National Park Service turning 105-years-old, entrance fees will be waived at all National parks on Wednesday, August 25.

There will be numerous in-park programs going on across the country, along with virtual experiences.

On August 25, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed the act creating the National Park Service, a new federal bureau in the Department of the Interior responsible for protecting the 35 national parks and monuments then managed by the department and those yet to be established.

