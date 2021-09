Attorney General Todd Rokita: Common Sense On Immigration Prevails At U.S. Supreme Court. On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed with Attorney General Todd Rokita that there was no legal basis to the Biden administration’s challenge to delay the reimplementation of the Trump administration’s Remain in Mexico policy. Attorney General Rokita led an amicus brief in the Supreme Court this week, joined by 15 other attorneys general, to support Texas and Missouri’s challenge. Attorney General Rokita’s office also filed an amicus brief last week in the Fifth Circuit, challenging the Biden administration’s lax immigration policies.