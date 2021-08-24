Yes, I've been and it's AWESOME!

At 25, Lulu LaFortune already has her finger firmly on the pulse, or rather, the armchair, as she reveals her second furniture collection. Just last year, LaFortune launched her eponymous design house after a stint at Kelly Wearstler's studio, where she worked on the Santa Monica Proper Hotel. While starting a business in the middle of the pandemic was daunting, LaFortune had one very important thing going for her: people wanted to buy furniture. And not just any furniture, happy items that would freshen up the spaces where they now spent more time than ever. Her debut collection, aptly named Joie de Vivre, made a splashy color-saturated debut and it was clear that she was onto something.
