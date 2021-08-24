Yes, I've been and it's AWESOME!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I used to save Champagne for special occasions, but I’ve gotten in the habit of breaking it out on even the most mundane of days. Around this time last year, as quarantine fatigue really set in, I started thinking of it as a nice little reward for a job (any job!) well done. Bringing a dash of luxury into my everyday life has been a treat and, because I wasn’t drinking at bars during the pandemic, I could justify the spendy price tag. (Buying a bottle of Champagne for the week actually costs less than a week’s worth of my bar tabs used to cost.) And now that we can see friends again, bubbles at my place will continue to be my go-to.