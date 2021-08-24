Giant tortoise seen attacking and eating baby bird for first time in the wild in 'horrifying' incident
(CNN) -- Researchers have captured the moment when a livelong vegetarian broke rank to eat meat -- and what made it all the more "horrifying" was that it was a tortoise. Scientists captured the moment on video when a Seychelles giant tortoise -- previously thought to be vegetarian -- attacked and ate a tern chick in what they say is the first documentation of deliberate hunting in any wild tortoise species.www.kmov.com
