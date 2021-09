Niagara Falls Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a car Monday night.

Investigators say the 58-year-old man walked into the 8000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard and was hit by a car that was driving westbound.

He died at the scene of the crash.

Neither the driver — a 71-year-old woman — nor the passenger of the car were hurt. Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.