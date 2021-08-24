Cancel
Public Health

Derek Mason shares breakthrough covid case, encourages others to get vaccinated

By Zach Barnett
footballscoop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan Harsin isn't the only high-level Auburn staffer to suffer a COVID-19 case in the days leading up to the staff's first game on the Plains. Defensive coordinator Derek Mason on Tuesday announced he has suffered a breakthrough case, though the timing is unclear. "Thankfully I have recovered and I am looking forward to returning to the field as we continue to prepare for the upcoming season," he said.

