As the brunt of what's left of Ida pushes through the region, the National Weather Service has issued multiple Flash Flood Warnings for all, but the northernmost counties of the Hudson Valley, and parts of the Catskills. Torrential rains continue to move up from the southeast, and are expected to last through the overnight, according to forecasts. Hudson Valley Weather says the heaviest rainfall is expected from around 7pm until a little after midnight late Wednesday into Thursday. This could easily lead to numerous street flooding across an area that's seen one of it's rainiest summers in years.