Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Decentralized Gambling Visionary FUN Token Launches DPLAY – The Exclusive $FUN Casino

By News BTC
NEWSBTC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article24th August 2021, Douglas, Isle of Man—FUNToken.io has announced the launch of DPLAY.Casino as the first stand-alone casino to accept the FUNToken (FUN) and ONLY the FUNToken. As such, it’s completely anonymous, requiring only an Ethernet wallet that can accept your FUNTokens (you can use Metamask or Changelly if your wallet doesn’t support FUN yet). And you could win a trip to Vegas just for playing.

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino Games#Dplay#American Casino#Douglas Isle Of Man#Funtokens#Baccarat#Classic Roulette#European#Playtech#Neon2077#Cyberpunk#Onetouch#Dplay Casino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Gambling
Related
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

Videoslots Online Casino Games Library Now Offering 6,000 Titles

Online casino operator Videoslots has recently celebrated a big milestone with the addition of its 6,000th game – Play’n GO’s Agent of Hearts. The colorful and feature-rich online slot was rolled out only recently to become part of Videoslots’ sprawling games library. The addition of the new game has further strengthened the brand’s offering as it looks to cement its position as the online casino offering the richest selection of titles from the industry’s top content makers.
GamblingTravelDailyNews.com

A look at how casinos made their games portable

Now that casinos have become so highly portable, it is easy to imagine that their popularity will carry on increasing among travelers and other people who want to grab a few games whenever and wherever they can. Travelling to somewhere like Las Vegas or Monte Carlo used to be the...
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

Big Time Gaming launches enhanced Gold Megaways slot game

Evolution-owned games studio Big Time Gaming has launched Gold Megaways, taking the acclaimed Megaways mechanic and ramping it up to a million ways to win. Big Time has pushed the concept of its successful Megaways game engine to its limits with the new game, enabling 1,000,000 ways to win during the Free Spins with Extending Reels modes. In an original Megaways game, players could play on 117,649 possible pay lines.
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

Evolution to launch live casino for Soft2Bet brands

IGaming supplier and operator Soft2Bet has expanded its live casino offering through a new agreement with leading supplier Evolution. The agreement will see Evolution provide Soft2Bet with an exclusive live dealer environment for its B2C brands, including Cadabrus and newly launched Betinia. Soft2Bet will initially add three blackjack tables to...
GamblingFingerLakes1

The role of background music on online casino gaming experience

Presently, online casinos are gradually becoming the biggest source of entertainment and thrill in the world. This is possible thanks to the introduction of lots of mind-blowing innovations by most casinos. For instance, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality technologies are innovations that allow gamblers to enjoy the feel of reality while gambling. Also, live casinos, another awe-inspiring innovation has transformed the gambling industry by providing a channel of competition among gamers no matter their differences in location. Moreover, the availability of different varieties of high-quality games by some online casinos like King Billy is another major factor that is driving the popularity of the online casino. Nevertheless, the use of background music by online casinos to entertain guests and provide a thrilling gambling atmosphere is a major reason online casinos are so attractive. Background music enhances the online gambling experiences of gamblers in so many ways and in this article, we will discuss the various ways it does this. They include;
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Big Time Gaming, Playtech and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Inspired, Big Time Gaming, Playtech, Relax Gaming, iSoftBet, Pragmatic Play, Endorphina and High 5 Games. Inspired’s Jungle Falls. Inspired has launched Jungle Falls, a classic jungle-themed cluster slot game developed by its Bell-Fruit Games development studio.
Video GamesThe Drum

Admix launches Movember In-Play ad campaign for mobile gamers

Leading In-Play advertising company Admix has teamed up with men’s health charity Movember to launch a series of targeted ads to reach highly engaged male gamers while they play video games. In-Play ads featuring Movember’s iconic ‘moustache’ branding will be placed natively within mobile games across a variety of genres...
GamblingCoinTelegraph

FUN gets deflationary tokenomics update with new L2 token XFUN

The FUNToken ecosystem has grown remarkably in the past years as the utility surrounding the digital currency has created a thriving community of fun lovers around it. The FUNToken protocol is designed for all things gaming, and it facilitates gaming experiences in a transparent, provably fair and widely used mechanism for funding and integrating disparate gaming opportunities.
Gamblingbitcoinist.com

FUN Token Rallies 100% on Upcoming Casino Announcement

The recent price rejuvenation of our native cryptocurrency FUN Token (FUN), has showcased the inherent potentials embedded in this token. The digital currency is currently trading at its 52-week high after surging by over 100% in the past 24 hours to $0.03399 according to data from CoinMarketCap. This unprecedented move is stirred by the community’s response to the forthcoming XFUN Casino announcement.
GamblingNEWSBTC

2Crazy brings professional poker player Jeff Gross onboard to create a comprehensive gaming experience

Gaming platforms have garnered massive attention due to the advent of NFTs. From what looked like a casual competition has transitioned to worldwide tournaments with top gamers joining the space. The evolution of this multi-million dollar industry has attracted the likes of celebrity stardom and eye-watering sums creating the best action in the NFT sphere. Diverse NFT platforms have bought in real use-cases in the quest to develop sophisticated gaming & e-sports experience.
Gamblingasapland.com

Live VS Online Casino, Play The Right One For You

Live casinos are always popular amongst gamblers in the online community. They offer players the chance to test their skills against real opponents and croupiers in a live setting. Although all online casinos offer the chance of real money rewards for playing, not all have a live casino option. Are these purely online casinos any less entertaining? The simple answer is no. Both live casinos and online casinos offer their patrons deals, bonuses, promotions, and other extras to entice them to stay. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at both live casino environments and purely online casinos.
Gamblingu.today

Poker Superstar Jeff Gross Becomes 2Crazy NFT Platform Ambassador

2Crazy announced a partnership with poker superstar Jeff Gross - a professional poker player with more than $3 million in tournament earnings and $2 million online. In addition to a great poker-playing career, Jeff is a poker ambassador for partypoker. Jeff is actively streaming on Twitch with almost 100,000 followers and numerous followers on Instagram, Twitter and Twitch.
GamblingFingerLakes1

Why gamble at casino online?

Ever heard about online casinos? If not yet, this is the right page for you. The benefits of playing online over land-based casinos are breathtaking. It starts to stack up when you scrutinize it closely. The convenience of playing at home in your comfort is amazing. Once you know about online casinos, you will choose the right gambling method for yourself.
Gamblingbitcoin.com

Player Bedazzled as Jewel-Themed Slot Gem Splitter Unlocks a $95,000 Jackpot With a $95 Bet

Sparklingly hot casino slot game Gem Splitter unlocks a treasure worth 2 BTC for this lucky player!. A ludicrously big multiplier was applied to one of the bets that a lucky player placed on the dazzlingly beautiful slot game ‘Gem Splitter’ at Bitcoin.com Games. This big win marks a second for the month of August as another player bagged a jackpot of $75,000 previously on the game ‘Book of Aztec’.
Gamblingzycrypto.com

Inside the Looming Decentralized Ethos of Crypto Casinos

During the past couple of years, we have seen Blockchain-based online casinos are gaining more traction. A report by PR Newswire shows that the global online gambling industry will grow $72.02 billion in 2021, at a 12.3 percent compound growth rate (CAGR). The market is likely to hit $112.09 billion in 2025 at a 12 percent CAGR. A major part of this incredible growth will be due to the crypto casinos.
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

FavBet deal bolsters Relax Gaming’s Romanian depth

Relax Gaming has secured a distribution agreement for the Romanian market with sports betting operator and online casino operator FavBet, which the former says will “improve our footprint so significantly in the country”. This will see content from hand-picked Silver Bullet and Powered by Relax partners become available to FavBet...
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

Lady Luck Games Now Live with 86 Online Casino Ops via EveryMatrix RGS

Lady Luck Games, an EveryMatrix-backed Swedish online casino games developer, is now live with 86 top-tier digital gambling operators as the popularity of its products has seen a tremendously fast growth in recent months. The studio celebrates this latest of a string of recent milestones after successfully completing a host...
GamblingAugusta Free Press

Online casinos with progressive jackpot

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Online casinos with progressive jackpots are more popular than ever. This is mainly due to the fact that it has recently become more common for casino visitors to win millions on the Internet. But how is this possible? In this article, we will explain in detail what progressive jackpots are. Not every online casino provider has these special games in their program. We also have some of the best progressive jackpots in our portfolio. With a lot of luck, it is possible to win a life-changing prize with these games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy