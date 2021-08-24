12 Plant-Based Peach Pies, Tarts, and Galettes

In the U.S., Labor Day is typically considered the last opportunity of the season to show off our barbecue skills! So why not go all out?. Meaty entrées like ribs, burgers, wings, hot dogs, and more are iconic barbecue foods — luckily, we can also make them meat-free. Whether you are a fan of uncanny meat substitutes like seitan and tofu or are more comfortable sticking with just veggies, there are a ton of options for you to bring to your Labor Day function. So, we searched the Food Monster App to find the best recipes for Labor Day and boy, are we excited. These “meaty” yet meatless dishes are vegan versions of iconic summery cookout foods that are even better than the original: