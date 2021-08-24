Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lasalle, IL

LaSalle officials consider fines for yard waste offenders

walls102.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLASALLE – LaSalle city officials are beginning to crack down on offenders at the yard waste site. According to officials, it is the non-residents who dump items like mattresses and car parts at the site designated for yard waste only. Officials discussed fining $100 to out-of-towners and $1000 to contractors who violate the rules. Mayor Jeff Grove says the exclusive site to LaSalle residents is a privilege to have and could possibly be taken away if problems continue to fester. The city is also considering installing cameras in the near future. Currently, hours have been reduced to Monday through Friday 7 am to 3 pm when city workers are able to monitor the site. Potential action like implementing fines will be a possibility at LaSalle’s next city council meeting.

www.walls102.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Lasalle, IL
Government
City
Lasalle, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yard Waste
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small...
Aurora, COPosted by
The Associated Press

Officers, medics indicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain

DENVER (AP) — Three suburban Denver police officers and two paramedics were indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative in a fatal encounter that provoked national outcry during racial injustice protests last year.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge, wind-driven wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as flames crept on toward Nevada. The Caldor fire, burning since mid-August in the Sierra Nevada range, still...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

North Carolina student dies in school shooting, suspect in custody

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A North Carolina high school student was shot and killed on Wednesday by a fellow student, who was taken into custody hours after the incident, police said. Student William Chavis Raynard Miller, Jr. was shot at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem shortly after noon, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson told reporters.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Florida withholds school officials' pay over mask mandates

Florida is escalating the battle over masks in schools by taking aim at administrators, with the state's Department of Education on Monday saying it is withholding pay for school board members in two districts that are requiring facial coverings. The move comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suffered a court...

Comments / 0

Community Policy