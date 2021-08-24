Cancel
Welcome To The Blumhouse Trailer Features Vampires, Shotguns, And Scary Bingo Hosts

By Dan Auty
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trailer for Welcome to the Blumhouse has been released. The second volume of new horror movies from Blumhouse Productions hits Amazon Prime Video in October. The Welcome to the Blumhouse trailer features clips from the four movies, quickly edited together. It's hard to always know exactly what clip is from which film, but we've made out a sinister bingo host from Bingo Hell, spooky goings-on in an assisted living community from The Manor, a fight against vampires in New York in Black as Night, and a woman discovering some weird things about her new home in Madres. Check the trailer out below:

