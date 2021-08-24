Venture One Acquires 179,508 SF Industrial Building in Niles, Illinois

NILES, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate has acquired a 179,508-square-foot industrial building in Niles, about 15 miles northwest of Chicago. The purchase price was undisclosed. Located at 6900 Austin Ave., the property is fully leased to one tenant. Constructed in 1980, the building features a clear height of 21 feet, nine docks, one drive-in door, parking for 120 cars and 4,820 square feet of office space. Christopher Volkert of Colliers International represented the undisclosed seller. Venture One’s acquisition fund, VK Industrial V LP, is a partnership between Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.