ARCO/Murray, GMA Construction Break Ground on $31M Sports Campus in Chicago, Partner with Cubs’ Jason Heyward
CHICAGO — ARCO/Murray and GMA Construction Group have broken ground on a $31 million sports campus in Chicago’s North Austin community. Project partners include By the Hand Club for Kids, Grace and Peace Revive Center, Intentional Sports, the Chicago Fire Foundation and Jason and Vedrana Heyward. The facility will offer education, leadership development and sports training for Chicago youths, including soccer and baseball programming from the Chicago Fire FC and the Jason Heyward Baseball Academy.rebusinessonline.com
