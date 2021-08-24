Cancel
Hideo Kojima Turns 58, Vows To Stay Creative Even As His Body Fails Him

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaming legend Hideo Kojima recently celebrated his 58th birthday, and to mark the occasion, the Metal Gear designer promised to stay creative for as long as he can. In a tweet, Kojima acknowledged that his physical body is on the decline, but his creativity is as sharp as ever. "Although my body is failing me, my creativity is not waning yet. Until my brain loses its creative power, I'll continue to strive to create things. That's my instinct, and that's what I love to do. Thank you," he wrote.

