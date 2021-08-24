Cancel
Youngstown, OH

Tue. 9:19 a.m.: Youngstown man arrested as Warren standoff ends peacefully

Vindy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARREN — A 38-year-old man was taken into custody after a standoff ended peacefully Monday night at a Dickey Avenue NW home. Officers were dispatched to the Dickey Avenue home shortly before 7 p.m. to investigate an assault. Earlier a woman had told officers at a Parkman Road gas station that she was having problems with her live-in boyfriend. She told officers the boyfriend was violent and she was afraid of him.

