Tue. 9:19 a.m.: Youngstown man arrested as Warren standoff ends peacefully
WARREN — A 38-year-old man was taken into custody after a standoff ended peacefully Monday night at a Dickey Avenue NW home. Officers were dispatched to the Dickey Avenue home shortly before 7 p.m. to investigate an assault. Earlier a woman had told officers at a Parkman Road gas station that she was having problems with her live-in boyfriend. She told officers the boyfriend was violent and she was afraid of him.
