Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Lost Civilization

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

One thing about anti-social media: It may be a spreader of misinformation, but the responses in the comments sections give us a rough idea of the nastiness that has spread over the United States like toxic sewage. The political debate gets uglier and uglier. On both sides. For instance, both...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civilization#Covid#Afghans#American#Anti Muslims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Related
AdvocacyDenton Record-Chronicle

Right-wing radicals have stated their aims. We better believe them.

It’s been five years since I first speculated in this space about the end of American democracy. In doing so, I felt like a man climbing out on an especially creaky limb. But as hyperpartisanship rose to ever more bizarre extremes, as the misinformation crisis left ever more people babbling angry gobbledygook, as voter suppression resurrected the zombie of Jim Crow and as Donald Trump swore an oath he didn’t mean, that limb began to feel like bedrock.
Politicslawfareblog.com

The Failure of Counterterrorism After the Civil War

Editor’s Note: This article is drawn from my long, scholarly article, “White Supremacy, Terrorism, and the Failure of Reconstruction in the United States,” published in International Security. Additional references (often to books that are not online) are in the longer piece, as are specific page numbers of some of the books linked to in the article below.
Colorado Springs, COColorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Keep it civil, people

There’s no place like home, but... Sometimes it is hard for me to recognize this country. Increasingly, it seems the veneer of civilization — already thin to begin with — is virtually nonexistent. Consider those who harass and threaten people they don’t agree with — sometimes at their place of employment or, worse, where they live. WTAF?!?
Politicswibailoutpeople.org

Lessons of the Civil War – Then and Now

Https://fighting-words.net/2021/08/25/lessons-of-the-civil-war-then-and-now/. While April 15, 1861 is given as the official start of the United States’ Civil War, most historians recognize that the outbreak of military hostilities was preceded by decades of controversy and conflict. Even at the time, the contention between the powerful slave owning ruling-class and the growing capitalist interests (summed up as South and North) was known as the “irrepressible conflict.”
PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

Commentary: Patriotism and freedom: The two most misused terms in U.S. politics

Two of the most frequently used words in right-wing America, "freedom" and "Constitution," are also among the most misused. Many American conservatives believe the "Constitution" gives them the "freedom" to do just about anything they like. They are free to own guns and carry them openly, free to refuse to be vaccinated, free to refuse to wear masks in public places, free to refuse to accept the results of a free and fair election, and, to some, even free to invade government buildings and threaten those who work there with violence or death. Combining the two, these conservatives are convinced that anyone who asserts such "freedom" in the name of the "Constitution" is a "patriot."
Aerospace & Defensecowboystatedaily.com

Slain Wyoming Marine’s Family Walked Out on Meeting With Biden

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The family of the Wyoming Marine killed in a terrorist attack on Thursday refused to meet with President Joe Biden following a solemn ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday. Roice McCollum, sister of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum,...
Foreign Policyarcamax.com

Commentary: The US knew the truth about Afghanistan. It didn't listen

Global leaders have spent these last critical weeks asking themselves: “What went wrong in Afghanistan?” They’d be better off asking: “What did we do wrong in Afghanistan?”. To get a sense of how badly the foreign intervention went off-course, you could do worse than to scroll through the Twitter feed...
U.S. Politicsfloridianpress.com

Families Of Fallen Service Members Angrily Slams Biden As ‘Dementia-Ridden Piece Of Crap’ Following Private Meeting

Some of the family members of the 13 fallen U.S. troops killed in Thursday’s suicide bombing terror attack in Kabul airport are expressing their anger and outrage with “dementia-ridden piece of crap” President Biden, whom they hold solely responsible for the death of their loved ones, saying the private meeting Sunday was scripted and a “total disregard” to the fallen American service members.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House official 'appalled and literally horrified' that Biden stranded Americans in Afghanistan: report

A White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals. An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies their power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

Biden aims to sign on to UN’s global gun registration treaty

The Biden administration this week signaled that it is eyeing a United Nations small arms treaty that critics claim will lead to an international gun registration plan — including for individual American gun owners. Two years after former President Donald Trump withdrew from it, a top arms diplomat at the...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Reporters praise Psaki for snapping at religious reporter for their question about abortion

Reporters praised White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday for giving "another smackdown" to a reporter after they asked a question about abortion. Eternal World Television Network (EWTN), a Catholic news organization, reporter Owen Jensen asked Psaki about President Biden’s response to the Supreme Court ruling that allows the Texas Heartbeat Act to remain in effect.
Politicssportswar.com

Stayed there once on a Civil War tour…

Tom Wolfe the noted Virginia writer was giving a lecture at one of the other rooms one night and I really wanted to be there instead. It really is fantastic though, and I see here in your article it was designed by the same person who did the Frick house in New York City just amazing stuff. I bought a couple of their cups for the logo. Not not too far off of I 95, so easy to drop by - sorta - Odd location in that it’s a bit of an industrial area.
Sangamon County, ILPantagraph

LETTER: Rude comments are not civil

It was bad enough that the Sangamon County Circuit Clerk, speaking at the state fair last week, made the rude remarks he did about Gov. J.B. Pritzker and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Was it really necessary for Brenden Moore to repeat these remarks in his story, and for The Pantagraph to then print them? Wouldn't it have been enough to simply report that he made such remarks?
Dover-foxcroft, MEobserver-me.com

Civil War presentation Sept. 1

DOVER-FOXCROFT — Civil War author and historian Brian Swartz will speak at the Dover-Foxcroft Historical Society meeting on Wednesday evening Sept. 1. The talk will be about local hero Calvin Douty and the 1st Maine Cavalry: Combat at Brandy Station and Aldie. The time is 7 p.m. at Central Hall.
Worldrand.org

Afghanistan Was Lost Long Ago

The days since Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban have seen a steady stream of postmortems on the United States' involvement in Afghanistan. Some of these critiques cite flawed policy and poor implementation. Others assert that U.S. involvement in the country was doomed from the start, noting Afghanistan's reputation as “the graveyard of empires.” Still others—including U.S. President Joe Biden—go further, arguing that all postconflict stabilization and reconstruction efforts, also known as nation building, lead to quagmires that U.S. forces should comprehensively avoid. The truth is that the United States' failure in Afghanistan was not preordained, but Washington severely hobbled its own stabilization efforts early on.
Homelessarcamax.com

Rise of Black Conservatives Terrifies the Left

The election to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom is now less than two weeks away. According to California law, Newsom will be removed from office if more than 50% of those casting ballots vote in favor of recall. The ballot also asks who should replace the governor if he is recalled. However, Newsom's replacement would be whichever person named on the ballot receives the most votes. There is no requirement that he or she must receive more than 50% of the votes, or indeed any specific percentage at all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy