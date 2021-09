An Evansville woman was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Monday night on charges related to a fatal hit-and-run that took place a few weeks ago. 25-year-old Kelsey Ritter of Evansville, Indiana, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatality crash in connection to the fatal hit-and-run that took place on Aug. 8 in the area of N. Fulton Avenue.