Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moorhead, MN

Morning Headlines: More water restrictions implemented in F-M area as drought continues

By Bill Morehouse
INFORUM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is your InForum Minute morning briefing for Tuesday, Aug. 24. Headline story: MOORHEAD — Fargo, Moorhead and Dilworth residents and businesses have a new set of water restrictions to follow due to the area's continued widespread drought conditions. The restrictions limit residents to only one day of lawn and garden watering per week rather than every other day and take effect immediately. All outdoor non-essential water use by residents of Moorhead and Dilworth is limited to one day a week between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. Read the full story here.

www.inforum.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
City
Dilworth, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Moorhead, MN
Government
Fargo, ND
Government
City
Moorhead, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Inforum Minute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court has declined to block a deeply divisive Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — and effectively outlaws the procedure in most cases. Just after midnight on Thursday, the court issued a ruling that denies an emergency appeal from abortion providers by a...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge approves bankruptcy settlement for Purdue Pharma

A federal judge on Wednesday approved a controversial bankruptcy settlement for OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma that would shield the members of the Sackler family who own the company from future opioid-related claims. Judge Robert Drain signed off on the settlement plan during a six-hour bench ruling, setting the stage for...
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Florida withholds school officials' pay over mask mandates

Florida is escalating the battle over masks in schools by taking aim at administrators, with the state's Department of Education on Monday saying it is withholding pay for school board members in two districts that are requiring facial coverings. The move comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suffered a court...

Comments / 0

Community Policy