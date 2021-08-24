Morning Headlines: More water restrictions implemented in F-M area as drought continues

Here is your InForum Minute morning briefing for Tuesday, Aug. 24. Headline story: MOORHEAD — Fargo, Moorhead and Dilworth residents and businesses have a new set of water restrictions to follow due to the area's continued widespread drought conditions. The restrictions limit residents to only one day of lawn and garden watering per week rather than every other day and take effect immediately. All outdoor non-essential water use by residents of Moorhead and Dilworth is limited to one day a week between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. Read the full story here.