At-Home Fecal Calprotectin Test for IBD Shows Real-World Efficacy

The therapeutic landscape for melanoma has evolved drastically in the past decade. Currently, immune checkpoint inhibitors and small-molecule inhibitors targeting the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathway are the two mainstay therapies for BRAF V600 mutant advanced melanoma. Although MAPK dependence has been variably demonstrated in melanomas lacking BRAF V600 mutations, definitive evidence of benefit with MAPK inhibitors has not been demonstrated. Thus, in the BRAF V600 'wild-type' setting, immune checkpoint inhibitors are the standalone option(s). In the BRAF V600 mutant setting, there is no definitive evidence prioritizing one therapeutic modality over another. Herein, we review the updated data of the pivotal phase III randomized controlled trials that established the standard-of-care first-line treatment for advanced melanoma, as it provides insights into long-term benefit, which is a major factor in therapy selection. We discuss the clinical considerations for choosing between these therapies in the front-line setting and beyond, specifically for patients with BRAF V600 mutant melanoma based on currently available evidence. We have previously proposed a time-dependent resistance paradigm in which future therapeutic development strategies can be rooted. We also discuss how these Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapeutic modalities are being pursued earlier in the course of disease management, namely in adjuvant and neoadjuvant settings. FDA-approved interlesional oncolytic virotherapy in the modern era is also briefly discussed.