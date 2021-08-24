These are the Best Pixel 5a cases: Spigen, OtterBox, Caseology, and more!

There’s no satisfying the US: Honor to face an economic ban because of its past. HONOR Magic3 series announced: here are the devices and details. The official news today begin with some new flagship announcements from Honor and they’re good and bad! So… Get this. the company just launched the Magic 3 lineup and it’s pretty packed. We’re talking Magic 3, Magic 3 Pro and Pro+. Focusing on the Pro+, it brings a 6.67-inch curved OLED display that runs at 120Hz and also brings HDR10+ support. As for major evolutions, it’s powered by the Snapdragon 888+, 12 Gigs of RAM, half a terabyte of storage and a 4600 mAh battery. It brings a massive, and I mean massive 5 camera array that consists of a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP ultra wide, a 64MP telephoto, a 64MP monochrome shooter and a huge ToF sensor for clear portrait shots. Honor is calling this design iconic and I mean it stands out for sure. It runs Magic UI 5 on top of Android 11 but, since the phone is headed to China but that’s where things get tricky. So, it seems that not even that Qualcomm chip is helping Honor here. If you remember, Honor separated from Huawei last November, and even after all that, the US might include Honor in their Entity List. This means that they might once again lose access to Google Services, and who knows if that chip for future launches. We’ll see how the story develops because this would be really sad to see.