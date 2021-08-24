Cancel
These are the Best Pixel 5a cases: Spigen, OtterBox, Caseology, and more!

By Gaurav Shukla
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pixel 5a is official. It’s a mid-range smartphone that joins the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a with 5G in Google’s portfolio. The company has packed a 6.34-inch full-HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and 4,680mAh battery into the smartphone. You’ll also get 6GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, and Android 11.

