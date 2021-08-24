Wittmann hails breakthrough after jumping to third in DTM title race
The two-time champion made a slow start to the 2021 season as he got accustomed to GT3 cars, managing a best finish of fifth in the opening two rounds of the season. The Germany-based Walkenhorst team also faced a learning curve of its own on its debut in the DTM, having to adapt from endurance racing to a sprint race format - with the series' rapid tyre-only pitstops being the biggest challenge for the outfit.www.autosport.com
